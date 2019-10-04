2 years after death of Orange County mother, deputies continue search for killer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman two years while she was in her home.

Detectives said they believe Micaela Martinez was hit by a stray bullet.

Investigators said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

She was found with gunshot wounds at the Lake Downey Mobile Home Park on Oct. 3, 2017, according to investigators.

The Sheriff's Office said someone target shooting in the woods close by could be to blame for the shooting.

"The stray bullet went through, and this innocent bystander got struck with it," then Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said in 2017.

The shooting appears accidental, according to investigators.

The victim's son, Bernave Vazquez, told News 6 in 2017 that his mother was making food for her other son to take to work the next day when she dropped on the kitchen floor.

"I see my mom weeping and crying," Vazquez said. "I see blood on her arm. I'm not sure where she got shot. And I start screaming; 'She has been shot. She has been shot.'"



