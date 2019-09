ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man died after a shooting on Mace Street in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The victim has been identified by deputies as Condola Hicks, Jr.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting at the 2400 block of Mace Street. They said Hicks was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

