20-year-old woman critically injured in skydiving incident

DeLAND, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman was critically injured on Wednesday when she suffered a hard landing while skydiving, according to DeLand city officials.

Police are investigating what led to the hard landing but it appears that there might have been an issue with the parachute she was using.

Officials said the woman suffered a hard landing near Skydive DeLand at the DeLand Municipal Airport at about 5:34 p.m. She was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

No other details were immediately available.

