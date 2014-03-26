Florida Turnpike ramp reopens in Orange County after grapefruit spill

OCOEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol reopened a ramp to the Turnpike in Orange County after a grapefruit spill.

A truck hauling the fruit crashed around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the northbound ramp of the Florida Turnpike at State Road 50. Ramps in both directions were closed but reopened about 90 minutes later.

Troopers said fasteners broke on the truck, allowing the grapefruit to spill onto the road. About 75 percent of the load spilled, according to the FHP.

The driver was ticketed for failure to properly secure the load. Troopers said the truck is owned by Heller Brothers in Ocoee.

