How long to keep Thanksgiving leftovers

Thanksgiving is over, but the leftovers are still here. Holiday leftovers have a short lifespan, and may be spoiled after Monday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department has a breakdown of how long popular Thanksgiving dishes can last.

It says turkey can last 3-4 days refrigerated if it's cut up and stored in a container and up to 3 months frozen, homemade gravy is good up to 2 days refrigerated, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole can last up to 5 days refrigerated and pumpkin pie is good up to 4 days refrigerated.

Cranberry sauce has the longest lifespan because the sugar acts as a preservative, which is good for 2 weeks.

Not following the food safety guidelines could result in symptoms of foodborne sickness such as vomiting, nausea, and cramps based on Fairfax Patient First medical director, Minh Tran on WUSA-TV.

A good rule of thumb to remember, when in doubt throw it out.