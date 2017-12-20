Caretaker charged with 2017 murder gets life in prison

DELAND, Fla. – A woman was sentenced to life in prison Friday after she beat a disabled man to death, officials said.

According to court documents, Diane Reid, 57, was sentenced to life in a state prison for second-degree murder. She also received 15 years for neglect of a disabled adult.

Reid was facing second-degree murder charges after calling 911 to report a man’s death.

In July of 2017, Daytona Beach police say Diane Reid told dispatchers she found 49-year-old Pernell Robinson’s body after he had been missing for days. An autopsy later revealed Robinson died from blunt force trauma.

Detectives also found out Reid had taken out a life insurance policy on Robinson before his death.

“The defendant bound and beat our disabled and defenseless Victim to death over a life insurance policy. It is especially troubling that the defendant was a caretaker of our victim, and used her position of trust to feed her greedy agenda,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said.