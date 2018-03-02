Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting fired weapon when confronted, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The suspect who pulled out his gun in a downtown Orlando restaurant fired his weapon at officers after they confronted him, police said.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Qawi Muhammad, was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Orlando police released new details about what led up to the officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said it started when Muhammad walked into Wahlburgers Wednesday morning and pulled out a gun.

A restaurant spokesperson said he was looking for his ex-girlfriend who worked there and was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Police said Muhammad left and was later found near the intersection of Hughey Avenue and South Street still carrying the weapon.

Detectives said Muhammad refused to drop his gun and fired toward officers after they confronted him.

According to OPD, two officers fired their weapons: Sgt. Troy Achey, who works the day shift in the downtown area and has been with OPD since January 2006, and Detective Shane Overfield, who works in the homicide unit and has been with OPD since August 2006.

Both officers are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. FDLE is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Police said the employee had a domestic violence injunction against Muhammad.

Michelle Sperzel is the CEO of Harbor House of Central Florida. She said having a safety plan in place can save lives.

“It’s not just about the one person who has filed an injunction and is looking for protection and safety. It’s about where she works and do the people that work with her know what’s going on in her life and how do they keep themselves safe,” Sperzel said.

News 6 has learned this wasn’t Muhammad’s first run-in with the law.

According to a 2011 Orlando police report, Muhammad was arrested on domestic battery charges. The officer wrote he has a “lengthy, violent criminal past including robbery, sexual assault, and kidnapping.”

According to state corrections records, Muhammad has been in and out of prison since the mid-1980s.

Records show he is on the sexual offender list.

For information on how victims of domestic violence can seek help, call the statewide hotline at 1-800-500-1119.