Survey: More than quarter of people would modernize Santa to be female or gender neutral

Why fix what’s not broken? Especially when it comes to a worldwide icon.

GraphicSprings, a graphic design company, conducted a survey to see how people would rebrand Santa to be more modern.

Participants wanted Santa to ditch the iconic red suit for skinny jeans, trainers, tattoos and travel by flying car.

While the majority of respondents wanted Santa to remain male, 27 percent said they would prefer Santa to be female or gender-neutral.

The survey was conducted with 400 people between the ages of 18 and 25. Their selections were then voted on by 4,000 people in the United States and the United Kingdom.