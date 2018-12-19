Here’s how to report gun violence in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to crimes involving gun violence, tips and information from the public can often help authorities make an arrest.

There are a variety of ways to report a crime involving a gun, whether the case involves someone bringing a firearm on school property, an act of domestic violence or a shooting.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, there are still options available.

Here is a list of ways tipsters can report gun violence or any other crime in Central Florida:

Crimeline accepts anonymous tips related to open criminal cases in Brevard, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Sumter counties. Information can be submitted by calling 800-423-TIPS (8477) or by visiting Crimeline.org. Tipsters have the option to designate if the crime is school-related.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida is a nonprofit that accepts crime tips for Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties. The number to call is 1-888-277-TIPS (8477), or you can click here to submit a tip online.

Crime Stoppers of Marion County takes anonymous tips about crime in the Ocala area. As with the other anonymous reporting tools mentioned above, rewards are available if a tip leads to an arrest. The number to call is 352-368-STOP (7867).

The SpeakOut Hotline, created by Crimeline, is available for elementary, middle and high school students to report suspicious activity on campus, which could include someone bringing a gun to school. Students can visit SpeakOutHotline.org, call 800-423-TIPS (8477), text SPEAKOUT to 274637 or download the P3 Tips app.

No matter the crime, law enforcement officials urge residents to remember the “see something, say something” motto and to always call 911 in the case of an emergency.