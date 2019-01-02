ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando offers more entertainment and fun than famous amusement parks, and college football action at the Camping World Stadium will add to the excitement.

Of course, visitors can't miss out on Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, the SeaWorld Orlando parks and LEGOLAND. With three college football bowl games, more people from out of the state will be paying the Orlando area a visit.

Discounted tickets can be found at Visit Orlando's website.

Here are some thrilling activities in Orlando before and after the bowl games.

Thrills and attractions Other parks with roller coasters and attractions are sprinkled throughout Orlando. ICON Orlando 360 includes the 400-foot ICON Orlando, formerly known as the Orlando Eye. Two Fun Spot America locations offer roller coasters, thrill rides and go-karts.

Other experiences include:

Sports Golf courses come in all shapes, sizes and levels of challenge. Serious golfers can swing by prestigious golf courses such as the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge and Grand Cypress Orlando Golf Club. If you aren't a serious golfer, Top Golf Orlando and mini golf options provide family fun with the clubs.

Don't want to golf at all? You can keep your cool with indoor driving at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and I-Drive NASCAR.

More sporty options include:

Shopping Big designer names can be found in malls and outlet stores in Orlando. The Mall at Millenia features names including Apple and Tiffany & Co. International Drive is home to two premium outlet malls: the Orlando International Premium Outlets and the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets

For more shopping, check out these shopping locations:

Free Free things to do in Orlando? It's possible. For outdoor adventures, the West Orange Trail and Wekiva Island offer various activities such as biking and hiking on the trail and swimming and kayaking at the island.

The United States Tennis Association National Campus consists of 100 tennis courts, including red clay courts and a free family zone. Most events are free to watch, and playing on the courts is easy to reserve but will charge a small fee.

For more things to do before the game, check out Visit Orlando.

Bowl Gameday Before each bowl game, a FanFest will feature tailgating, interactive games, inflatables, face painting, interactive displays and live entertainment. The FanFests are included with the purchase of a game ticket.

The Cure Bowl will be played Dec. 21, followed by the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28 and finishing with the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.