Paralyzed pets? Cutting-edge technology can help animals regain mobility

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – In a small veterinary clinic in this suburb of Houston, big news is being made in animal care.

Safari Vet, of League City, is one of the leaders in using stem cell therapy to bring back mobility to animals. Their specialty: Dachshunds who lose the ability to use their hind legs.

“A stem cell is the cell that still has the ability to adapt and change,” Dr. Steven Garner said. “When we harvest them from the fat, that stimulates them, wakes them up and says, 'Hey, it’s time to go do something.'’”

Though Safari is located in Texas, about a half-hour southeast of Houston, there are several stem cell therapy vets located a lot closer to home.

Newman Veterinarian Centers in DeLand can be reached at 386-736-9711. News 6 Investigator Mike Holfeld did a story with the them a few years back explaining how they used stem cells to restore movement to a panther.

Tuscawilla Oaks Animal Hospital in Oviedo has offered stem cell treatments for animals since 2014. Their number is 407-678-8387.

In Melbourne, the Animal Emergency and Critical Care Center of Brevard also does stem cell therapy for animals. Give them a call at 321-242-5755.

The Animal Veterinary Hospital of Orlando has also recently started to use stem cell therapy. They can be reached at 407-855-7387.

Island Animal Hospital in Cocoa Beach is running a pet stem cell study. Contact them at 321-783-6463.

The Pet Stem Cell Institute in Tarpon Springs has ongoing studies in stem cell pet therapy. You can reach them by calling 813-783-6738.

One last thing: Some companies offer to freeze your pet’s stem cells for later use. Interested in that story? Click here.