Camera registry helps police fight crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police want homeowners to register cameras, but what are your rights?

With doorbell cameras and home surveillance equipment, we’ve all seen the crystal-clear videos of porch pirates and burglars caught in the act.

Thieves creep up to doorways stealing packages, but they don't seem to care, or notice, the cameras watching their every move.

Now, local police agencies are hoping they can solve neighborhood crimes using your cameras and are encouraging homeowners to join local registries. But as a homeowner, what are your rights when handing footage over to the cops?