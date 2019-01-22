Oscar Meyer searches for next Wienermobile drivers

Did you dream of driving the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile as a kid? If so, that dream could come true.

Oscar Meyer is searching for its next set of Wienermobile drivers to hold a one-year position with the company, beginning June 2019.

The Wienermobile became an iconic symbol for Oscar Meyer after debuting in 1936.

"Hotdoggers,” drivers of one of six Wienermobiles, will travel coast to coast representing the company by doing media interviews, charity events and more along the way.

Oscar Meyer wants individuals with a BA or BS in communications, PR and/or marketing degrees, but anyone can apply.

Don’t delay, as resumes are accepted through Jan. 31. Click here to apply.