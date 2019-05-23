Cocoa police name agency’s first female SWAT officer

COCOA, Fla. – The Cocoa Police Department has a woman on its SWAT team for the first time in the department’s history.

Officer Sayge Gray earned the prestigious honor after a grueling and intensive set of physical and mental tests.

“I’m going to be honest, the SWAT team I thought might have been a lofty goal,” Gray said.

Gray completed the daylong tryout to join the elite team of 14. While she is proud to be the first one to shatter glass ceiling she said she doesn't want to be a novelty.

“To me being female doesn’t have much to do with it. You work hard, you put your time in and you dedicate yourself, you can do it,” Gray said.

She said watching her male counterparts through the demanding process was tough but her grit and "never quit" attitude was tougher. It was a feat she said didn't come easy.

“I worked hard and I know the few of us that put in all worked hard collectively. So there never was any moment that I was like I got this,” Gray said.

Ad

The Cocoa Police officer said she remembers when she got the news she passed.

"When I found out I was called into a room by one of our supervisors and he was like hey can you meet me up here and he said congrats you made it, well done. And I just couldn’t believe it."

After three years as a police officer she said she recognizes making history rarely comes from a short story.

“Growing up everybody has their own backstories. There has been times growing up where we didn’t have a place to live or we didn’t have XYZ. So to not come from a privileged family, to work hard for what you have and keep what you have,” Gray said.

Gray said while she is technically the first female human SWAT member, she acknowledged K-9 Kyra as the first female named on the SWAT team.