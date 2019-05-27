Sketch released in attempted sexual assault at Lake Louisa State Park

The Lake County Sheriff's Office released a sketch Monday of a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at Lake Louisa State Park on Saturday.

The sketch shows a man with curly brown hair, brown eyes and some facial hair.

Deputies said a 24-year-old woman was walking on one of the trails around noon when a man came out of a wooded area, grabbed her and pushed her to the ground. The man ran away after the woman fought him off, according to a news release. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

An extensive search was conducted but the man was not found.

The man is believed to be in his mid-30s to mid-40s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Parkgoers on Monday were shocked to hear about the attack.

"That's defnitely scary and I wouldn't be alone right now if I would have known that," Renea Porsch said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).