News

Sketch released in attempted sexual assault at Lake Louisa State Park

Victim says she was attacked while walking on trail

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

The Lake County Sheriff's Office released a sketch Monday of a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at Lake Louisa State Park on Saturday.

The sketch shows a man with curly brown hair, brown eyes and some facial hair.

Deputies said a 24-year-old woman was walking on one of the trails around noon when a man came out of a wooded area, grabbed her and pushed her to the ground. The man ran away after the woman fought him off, according to a news release. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

An extensive search was conducted but the man was not found.

The man is believed to be in his mid-30s to mid-40s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Parkgoers on Monday were shocked to hear about the attack.

"That's defnitely scary and I wouldn't be alone right now if I would have known that," Renea Porsch said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Adrienne Cutway

Adrienne Cutway joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

