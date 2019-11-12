61ºF

Fire crews perform confined space rescue after man falls 35 feet at power plant

Victim taken to ORMC

Tags: Local, News, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue crews rescued a man who fell approximately 35 feet at a power plant Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the 5100 block of South Alafaya Trail. OCFR officials said they performed a confined-space rescue. Initially, they said the man fell 12 feet, but later said it was a 35-foot fall.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in fair condition.

