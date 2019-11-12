Fire crews perform confined space rescue after man falls 35 feet at power plant

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue crews rescued a man who fell approximately 35 feet at a power plant Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the 5100 block of South Alafaya Trail. OCFR officials said they performed a confined-space rescue. Initially, they said the man fell 12 feet, but later said it was a 35-foot fall.

Confined space rescue: 5150 S Alafaya Trail. Technical rescue response for a worker approximately 12 feet down at the power plant. Incident working on fireground radio channel 4. Monitor on @pulsepoint. #PIO en route. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/fV2qMbP0PO — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 12, 2019

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in fair condition.