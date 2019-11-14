‘I got to jump:’ Orange County deputies save man on bridge

A man who was at his lowest point and ready to end it all got some help from two Orange County deputies who were determined to save his life.

Deputies said the 25-year-old man climbed the fencing on the North Econlockhatchee Trail bridge that overlooks State Road 408 and was preparing to jump.

“I got to jump, it’s the only way,” the man said.

As vehicles zipped across the expressway beneath him, the man said he’d used fentanyl and was going to die one way or another. The deputies assured him that didn’t have to be the case.

“Trust me, man, there’s a lot to life than what you think. There’s more to it than what you know. Take it from me,” one deputy said.

When the man still insisted on hovering above the busy road, the deputies offered to put away their guns and Tasers so they could give him the life-saving drug Narcan.

“Come down and I’ll give it to you,” a deputy said.

The plea worked.

“I had my heart racing because this is one of the first situations that I’ve actually dealt with someone sitting on top of the bridge,” Deputy Danny Recinos said.

The man climbed down from his precarious position and was taken to a mental health facility to receive treatment.

“I wasn’t there to take him to jail, he wasn’t in trouble, because that was his main concern, my main concern was his well being and I let him know that straight from the bat,” Recinos said.

Crisis counselors at locally operated centers across the U.S. are available 24 hours a day through The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.