Police: Florida woman locks herself in Walgreens, heats up food

A woman who intentionally stayed in a Walgreens after the store closed was found smoking a cigarette and warming up food, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the business alarm at the pharmacy on Beville Road started going off around 5 a.m. Wednesday and management saw a woman inside the store placing items inside a backpack.

When authorities arrived, they said they found 49-year-old Valorie Phillips Hannigan smoking a cigarette in the woman’s bathroom with a plate of food she heated up in the break room’s microwave.

“I guess she just figured, ‘Well, I’m already inside a building. I don’t want to go outside because it’s cold,’” Daytona Beach Police public information officer Messod Bendayan said.

The pharmacy’s manager said the store is open from 7 a.m. to midnight and announcements are made about 15 minutes prior to closing, warning customers to leave the business. Employees also perform checks around the store and in the restrooms before they lock up for the night, records show.

“She didn’t really try to call for help, she didn’t contact anybody. She was basically wandering around the store,” Bendayan said.

Police said they believe Hannigan intentionally hid in the store so she could stay there overnight because she is homeless and the temperatures were in the 50s.

“That’s unfortunately reality for a lot of people who are out on the streets. When the temperatures are cold, they’re just trying to find shelter any way they can. At the end of the day, we have a job to do as well and she wasn’t supposed to be inside the building. It’s that simple,” Bendayan said.

Hannigan is not suspected of stealing anything. She was arrested on an unarmed burglary charge.

Halifax Urban Ministries offers services, including cold weather shelters, to the homeless population in Daytona Beach. For more information about those resources, click here.