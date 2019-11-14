Sergeant’s truck stolen from Orange County Sheriff’s Office headquarters

A woman has been arrested after a sergeant’s car was stolen from the headquarters of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Stephanie Yulee, 36, of Tampa was charged with grand theft.

Maitland police said just after midnight on Thursday an officer was dispatched to eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in area of State Road 414 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police said when the officer got to the scene he ran the tag of a Ford pickup truck, the tag came back as stolen.

Investigators said the only person with the vehicle was Yulee.

Officers found out the truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Parts of the steering column were missing from the truck, according to police.

Wires and the fuse box were exposed, according to investigators.

Police said Yulee’s license is suspended.

Yulee is being held on a $1,100 bond at the Orange County Jail.

She has been ordered to not have contact with the sergeant.