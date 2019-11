The Latest: California shooter’s Instagram bio changed

The Latest on a shooting at a Southern California high school (all times local):

4 p.m.

Authorities say the biography on a Instagram account believed to belong to the gunman who killed two students at his California high school said, “Saugus, have fun at school tomorrow.”

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the message was posted Thursday morning but it’s unclear when. They say it was later removed, and they don’t know who made the change.

Authorities say off-duty officers whose children went to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita were the first on scene and provided first aid to the victims.

A 16-year-old student shot five classmates and then himself. It’s unclear if they had any relationship, and a motive is unknown. The shooter is in grave condition.

The FBI says there’s no reason to believe he was acting on behalf of a group or ideology or that there were any conspirators.

___

1:40 p.m.

A school administrator says lockdown procedures appear to have been followed properly during a shooting that left two students dead at a Southern California high school.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot five classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning. The motive is unknown.

Collyn Nielson with the William S. Hart Union High School District says initial reports indicate teachers and students “knew what to do” and immediately barricaded themselves in classrooms, turned out lights and hid.

Nielson says schools hold lockdown drills three times a year. He says in addition to one sheriff’s deputy Saugus High School has nine “campus supervisors” who act as security guards. There are a dozen security cameras and no metal detectors.

___

12:02 p.m.

Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 14-year-old boy died at a hospital. Earlier, a 16-year-old girl died from the shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Authorities say a student gunman shot five students and then himself around 7:30 a.m. in a school quad. His .45-caliber handgun was found with no bullets remaining when it was recovered.

The three surviving victims remain hospitalized. The shooter is in grave condition.

___

11:50 a.m.

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl died in a shooting at a Los Angeles area high school

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the 16-year-old shooter pulled a gun from his backpack and shot five other students before shooting himself.

The other victims are 15 and 14-year-old girls and two boys, both 14.

Sheriff’s homicide Capt. Kent Wegener says the gunman used a .45-caliber handgun and there were no more bullets left when it was recovered.

__

11:40 a.m.

Authorities say a 16-year-old gunman was among six students found at a Los Angeles school following a shooting. One of those victims later died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the unidentified gunman, whose birthday is Thursday, is in grave condition at a hospital.

A video of the shooting shows the teenager shooting himself in the head.

A 16-year-old girl died at a hospital.

___

11:20 a.m.

A student at a Southern California high school where one person has been killed and others injured says she initially mistook gunshots for instruments in a band class.

Shauna Orandi was in her Spanish class working on homework at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday morning when she heard gunfire.

She says she thought her worst nightmare had come true. She said to herself: “This is it. I’m gonna die.”

She was later escorted from the school and reunited with her father in a nearby park.

A hospital reports one female victim is dead, two males are in critical condition and another male is in good condition.

___

10:50 a.m.

Anxious parents are awaiting reunification with their children near a Southern California high school where authorities say a student opened fire, killing one person and wounding several others.

Students from Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita have been gathered in a park following the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami has tweeted an apology to the parents, saying investigators need to interview the students before they can be released.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the shooter is a student who is being treated at a hospital, but he has released no other details.

A hospital reports one female victim is dead, two males are in critical condition and another male is in good condition.

___

10:20 a.m.

A hospital says one student has died following a shooting at a high school outside Los Angeles.

In a tweet, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital says a girl died and two boys are in critical condition, while another boy is in good condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspect is in custody and was taken to a hospital.

___

9:40 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells KNX radio the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting is in custody.

The sheriff says the suspect is a student and was one of several people taken to a hospital after the Thursday morning shooting and is alive.

Reports on the number of people injured has fluctuated.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweets it received four patients. The hospital says a female and two males are in critical condition and one male is in good condition.

School district spokesman Dave Caldwell tells the station all campus lockdowns in the district have been lifted except for Saugus High.

___

9:30 a.m.

Scores of parents are in park near a Southern California high school, where they are supposed to be reunited with their children following reports of a school shooting.

Police from federal, state and local departments were converged in a parking lot.

A hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

___

9:11 a.m.

The number of people reported injured in a shooting at a Southern California high school has risen to five.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station says there are “reports of approximately 5 victims being treated.”

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Initial reports said at least six people were injured, a number that was then lowered to three.

___

9 a.m.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says President Donald Trump is monitoring the reports of a school shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.

Deere says in a statement that those in the area are encouraged “to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says there are three confirmed injuries following the shooting at Saugus High School.

___

8:43 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas says it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

___

8:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies are swarming a northern Los Angeles County high school where a shooting has been reported that resulted in at least six people being injured.

Television news images Thursday morning show lines of students being escorted out of Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Several people were seen being moved on gurneys.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says at least six people were injured. It was unclear whether all of them had been shot.

___

8:15 a.m.

Authorities say at least six people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday on Twitter that deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.