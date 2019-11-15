Body cams show Altamonte Springs officers try to save suspect’s life

Police body cameras show the moments Altamonte Springs police officers tried to save the life of a suspect wanted for driving a stolen car.

Investigators said they tried to pull over 19-year-old Christian Milian at the Wawa on West State Road 436 on the night of Nov. 4, but they said he got out of the car and tried to run away.

The body camera footage showed police officers chasing Milian through a fence behind the convenience store.

"Running toward the lake, running toward the lake," one of the officers was heard saying.

The footage showed Milian running into a dark retention pond.

"He’s in the lake," the officer was heard saying into his radio. "I suggest you come out. We got lots of cops and canines coming."

The footage showed Milian encountering problems swimming, complaining that he couldn't breathe and needed help.

One of the officers took off his camera and gear and headed into the water to save Milian.

"We can’t let him drown," he's heard saying.

The officer said he couldn't find anything.

After two days of searching the pond using dive teams and draining the water, investigators said they found Milian’s body.

Altamonte Springs police released a statement Thursday night that read, in part:

“Mr. Milian’s decision to flee from officers and enter an unknown body of water at night ultimately resulted in his death. The Altamonte Springs Police Department believes any loss of life is tragic and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Mr. Milian.”