Here’s why there were some delays on SR 528 on Thursday night

Many drivers on State Road 528 experienced some delays around 6:40 p.m. Thursday night.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found a person on the perimeter of the Central Florida Reception Center.

The prison is just north of State Road 528 and about four miles east of State Road 417.

Investigators said the person was not an inmate.

An Orange County deputy said investigators were searching every car that came through that area on State Road 528. Officers also checked cars going into and out of the prison later Thursday night.

The area was cleared around 7:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.