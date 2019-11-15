I-4 exit ramp in downtown Orlando to close this weekend
Exit 82B will be closed for Interstate 4 drivers heading eastbound
ORANGE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Transportation said Exit 82B will be closed for Interstate 4 drivers heading eastbound.
The closure starts at 10 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials with FDOT said the closure is necessary for bridgework.
Drivers who normally get off at Exit 82B should take Exit 81.
Drivers should turn right on Kaley Avenue and head left onto Orange Avenue.
