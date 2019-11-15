Palm Shores couple dies in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

PALM SHORES, Fla. – A man and his wife died Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to investigators with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the isolated shooting happened inside a home on Honeybrook Creek Drive in Palm Shores.

Jim Cahoon said it's the worst thing to happen in the peaceful neighborhood in the 30 years he's lived here.

"Terrible, just a terrible thing," Cahoon said.

With limited information released, neighbors are waiting on investigators to say how they believe the tragedy happened.

“Obviously, at this point, we don’t really know,” Cahoon said.

Deputies said another family member was in the house at the time of the shooting. That person was unharmed.

Friday afternoon investigators could be seen carrying evidence to crime scene vans parked on the street.

Cahoon said he never saw any signs of trouble between the couple.

"It's been quiet, never heard anything. Something bad happened, it's pretty upsetting," he said.

The couple has not been identified.