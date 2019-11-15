Too cold? Volcano Bay closing Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you were hoping to splash around at Volcano Bay this weekend, it’s time to change your plans.

Universal’s water park will close Saturday due to dip in temperatures.

While the region saw a high of 76 on Friday, the rain that came along with the warm weather was a result of a cold front moving through Central Florida.

The Orlando area will remain mostly dry with a 10% chance of rain but the highs on Saturday and Sunday are only expected to reach the upper 60s. Central Floridians can expect lows in the low 50s this weekend.

Theme park officials have not said whether Volcano Bay will be open on Sunday.

No other local water parks have announced weekend closures.

Guests wondering when Volcano Bay will reopen are asked to call 407-817-8317 for updates.