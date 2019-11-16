Groveland police seize 16 grams of acid tabs during traffic stop
The traffic stop was conducted in area of State Road 50 and Montevista Road
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Groveland Police Department seized 16 grams of acid tabs in a traffic stop on Thursday.
Police said around 9:04 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of State Road 50 and Montevista Road.
Investigators said officers smelled marijuana coming from the car.
Officers said they obtained consent from the owner of the car, Anthlone Washington Wade to search the car.
Police said officers seized the following illegal drugs and narcotics:
- 273.15 grams of marijuana
- 25.36 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms
- 3,209 grams of THC oil vials
- 16 grams of acid tabs and a handgun
Investigators said Wade was charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a concealed firearm without a license and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
