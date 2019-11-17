Argument escalates at Cocoa Wawa ending in gunfire

Cocoa, Fla. – An argument at a Wawa convenience store ended in one man being shot and being taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened at the Wawa on 923 W. King St. in Cocoa Sunday.

According to authorities, two intoxicated Hispanic men started an an argument inside the Wawa and a security guard escorted the men out.

The argument continued outside the store and began to escalate, officials told News 6.

Investigators said the two men attacked the security guard, knocking him to the ground.

“A witness inside the Wawa with a concealed carry exited the business to assist the security guard. The witness challenged the two Hispanic males with his gun,” The Cocoa Police Department said.

One of the men aggressively moved towards the witness and the witness shot the man once, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital and authorities said he is in stable condition.

“The shooter is claiming self defense and the investigation is ongoing,” Cocoa Police said.