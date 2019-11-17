Flagler County deputies recover 15 kilos of Cocaine on Palm Coast beach

Over 33 pounds of cocaine were found by the Flagler County Sheriffs Office after a duffel bag washed up on a beach Friday.

According to officials, the deputy responded to Surfview Drive in the hammock area of Palm Coast after an anonymous call.

When the deputy arrived, the anonymous caller gave the deputy a gym bag that was dark and covered in seaweed.

The bag contained fifteen individually wrapped packages in another cellophane wrapper with clear tape, officials said.

“One of the kilo-sized bricks was open and a block of white substance was exposed. The substance field-tested positive for cocaine,” FCSO said in a news release said.

According to deputies, thirteen of the bundles were similar in size and weight, two were significantly lighter and not dense.

Approximately half of the packages had some evidence of waterlog damage.

“It is likely that these drugs have been in the ocean for a long time and they just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands.”

Officials said, the caller chose to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation from the potential owner.

The packages were taken to an evidence room and secured in a narcotics room.

“A search of the beach was conducted and no additional bags were located. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the narcotics so that they could check their beaches,” FCSO said in a news release.

If you come across a suspicious package, call law enforcement immediately.