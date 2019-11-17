Man, 33, dies after truck crashes in Marion County, FHP says
Victim identified as Alexander Diaz
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Ocala man was killed when the driver of a car he was in lost control and the vehicle overturned in Marion Country Saturday afternoon, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 27-year-old driver of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma was pulling a trailer while headed north on I-75 near mile marker 342 when he lost control.
Troopers said the truck swerved into the center lane before swerving back into the right lane and then overturning on the shoulder.
According to the FHP, a passenger, identified as Alexander Diaz, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries.
