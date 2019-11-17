Volusia County deputies seeking DeLand man facing multiple charges
Deputies seeking Kevin Gaines
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 20-year-old Kevin Gaines Jr. of DeLand.
Gaines is wanted on new charges of grand theft auto, resisting a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended license, in addition to previous weapon and bond revocation charges, deputies said.
Gaines was arrested late in 2018 for two separate crimes, an armed carjacking in Deltona and a drive-by shooting at an Ormond Beach skating rink, deputies said.
Gaines should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gaines is asked to call 386-736-5999.
