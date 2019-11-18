Attempted bank robbery puts Freedom High on lockout

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An attempted bank robbery near Freedom High School caused a lockout on campus Monday, according to officials.

An Orange County Public Schools representative said the perimeter of the school was locked but classroom operations remained normal. The incident was unrelated to the school, a spokesperson said.

“All students and all staff are safe,” principal Cheryl Neely said in a recorded message to the campus community.

Orange County deputies said a man attempted to rob Trustco Bank on South John Young Parkway around 11 a.m. A weapon was not seen but it was implied.

The person left the bank after the incident and had not been located as of 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).