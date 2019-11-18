66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

66ºF

Community

Here’s what you need to know about Family Volunteer Day

Volunteer with Hands On Orlando this weekend

Tags: News 6 at Nine, community service, volunteer work, community

Kyle Trager joins the News 6 at Nine team to explain how Hands On Orlando is helping you and your family get involved in the Central Florida community.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.