Man shot to death near Palm Bay park

A man shot multiple times near a city park late Sunday has died from his wounds, Palm Bay police reported.

The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. along Lynbrook Street near Lynbrook Park in a heavily residential area in northwest Palm Bay.

Detectives are questioning a person in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed in the case, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

“There is no danger to the public,” Palm Bay police Lt. Mike Smith said.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Preliminary information shows that drugs may have been a factor, police said.

Neighbors stood outside and watched as patrol cars blocked off the roadways in the neighborhood, located just off Jupiter Boulevard. One resident said he had seen two men arguing along Lynbrook but had walked into his home without seeing what happened next. Moments later police arrived and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Monday.

It is the ninth homicide reported in Brevard County since Halloween.