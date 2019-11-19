Deputies: Gun, ski masks found in bullet-riddled car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies say they found guns and ski masks after they pulled over a vehicle that was riddled with bullet holes Monday morning.

Deputy Jacob Bissonnette pulled over the four-door Kia around 3:30 a.m. in Deltona after he saw the driver run a red light, according to a news release.

Body camera video from the encounter shows the front seat passenger, 18-year-old Trey Anderson, gave a false name and birthday that the deputy was unable to verify.

“Until we figure out why you’re not coming back with any record found, you’re being detained,” Bissonnette said.

A pat down was conducted and deputies said they found a loaded Glock shoved down Anderson’s pant leg. Video shows deputies had to cut Anderson’s pants in order to confiscate the firearm.

“That’s a good way to get shot,” Bissonnette said after finding the gun.

Authorities said they searched the vehicle and found several black ski masks and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Osceola County.

A 12-year-old child was also in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Deputies said they arrested Anderson on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and providing false identification to law enforcement. He also had an active warrant out of Seminole County on charges of vehicle burglary and grand theft, records show.

The driver, 18-year-old Leverett Smith, was arrested on charges of grand theft firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.