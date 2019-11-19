FDA recalls cottage cheese due to potential plastic, metal contaminents

Select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese have been voluntarily recalled, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

About 9,500 cases of the product were included in the recall after six consumers complained about red plastic and metal contaminants in the cottage cheese.

Products included:

16-ounce containers of Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with a UPC code of 0 21000 30053 2

24-ounce containers of Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC code 0 21000 12285 1

24-ounce containers of Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC code 0 21000 12284 4

No other products are included in the recall, and no reports of illness or injury have been reported.

Consumers should not eat the recalled product. Items can be returned to the store of purchase.

If there are questions, consumers can call the company at 866-572-3805.