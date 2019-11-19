Man shot 1 block away from the Amway Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators from the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting on South Street on Monday.

The shooting happened about one block west from the Amway Center.

Police said a man was shot in his lower right leg.

Officers said he was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Officers also responded to an armed robbery on Cason Cove Drive in Orlando.