Man shot by someone asking for money in his driveway, police say

A man is recovering after being shot by someone asking for money in the driveway of his Daytona Beach home, according to police.

Daytona Beach police said the 56-year-old man had just parked his vehicle outside his home on Margie Lane Sunday night when he was approached by a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants asking for money.

When the victim said no and began to walk away, the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice, hitting his right ankle and left thigh, before fleeing, according to a report. A bullet also shattered the victim’s phone, police said.

The victim was taken to Halifax Hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Neither the victim nor his roommate, who was sitting in another vehicle outside their home at the time of the shooting, said they recognized the man, police said. Several other neighbors called 911 after hearing the gunfire but none of them witnessed the incident, according to police.

The gunman was described by the victim as 20 to 35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall and about 150 to 190 pounds, the report said.

No other details about a possible suspect have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.