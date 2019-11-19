Missing kayaker found dead in Lake Jesup, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A kayaker who went missing in Lake Jesup on Friday has been found dead, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tuesday that the kayaker is an unidentified man with a goatee and short reddish brown hair. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between 180 and 200 pounds.

A search began around 7:30 a.m. Friday when a fisherman saw a kayak floating in the water with an oar nearby.

Deputies said they searched the kayak, which led them to believe that it had been occupied at some point.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows someone who went fishing or kayaking Friday morning and has not been heard of since to call them at 407-665-6650.