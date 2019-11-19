Unfounded ‘kill list’ rumors fueled confusion at Lake County high school, district says

A 15-year-old was arrested Friday for bringing a knife onto a Lake County high school campus but school district officials said rumors about another student for an unrelated incident caused confusion among parents and students.

The South Lake High School student was arrested after authorities say he brought an 8-inch knife onto campus in the open and locked position. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The Lake County School District says this student was not a threat and that they did not notify parents of the arrest.

“We want to remind students and parents that weapons or dangerous objects are not allowed on campus," district officials said. "In this instance, no one was threatened or injured, but it was still a violation and the student is facing consequences.”

On the same day, school district officials say unfounded rumors were going around about a different student and possible threats to the school, causing confusion and panic among parents.

There were reports of a kill list made by a student, according to the district.

“They are two separate incidents that are not related to one another,” Jimmy Roy, the district safety and security specialist, said.

The gossip prompted the district to send a recorded voice message to South Lake High School parents and guardians.

The student had made two lists, according to the school district, a “friends” list and a “BFF’s” list, which evolved into rumors about a “kill list.”

After law enforcement, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the allegations, they determined the rumors were unfounded and there was never a kill list.