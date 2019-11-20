Amazon selects Polk County for new distribution center

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Amazon announced it is planning to open a new distribution center in Auburndale, creating 500 new full-time jobs.

Last year, Amazon opened a fulfillment center in Lake Nona. A distribution center ships from business to business or to fulfillment centers while fulfillment center delivers directly to customers.

The retailer said the employees will pack and ship large items such as bicycles, fishing rods, furniture, kayaks and pet food. Employees will get paid $15 an hour with benefits.

Currently, Amazon employs more than 13,500 full-time workers in Florida.

Gov. Ron Desantis tweeted the distribution center is a “big win” for Polk County.