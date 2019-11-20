72ºF

Florida mother, infant missing for weeks

Foul play not suspected

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Heather and Destiny Cunniff.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A mother and her infant daughter have been missing for two weeks and now Winter Haven police are seeking the public’s help in locating them.

Authorities said Heather Cunniff, 32, and 3-month-old Destiny Cunniff were last seen on Nov. 6 at their home in Winter Haven.

“Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen,” Chief Charlie Bird said.

Anyone who has information concerning their whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Nick Gregory at 863-401-2256.

Adrienne Cutway

Adrienne Cutway joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories.

