News

Harry Styles announces tour date for Orlando

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 27

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO,Fla.Harry Styles will perform at the Amway Center in Orlando on Aug. 7.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The Love On Tour runs from April 15 to Oct. 3.

Ticket prices for the concert range from $36.50 to $146.

Once tickets go on sale to the general public, fans can buy tickets at Amway Center box office or Ticketmaster.com.

The box office is located on the north side of the Amway Center near the area of Church Street and Hughey Avenue.

