Intern shoots at business after being let go, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An intern stole a gun from her former employer then shot at the business after being let go, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jessica James was a mechanic intern at business on Colonial Drive up until Thursday. Around that same time, a .45 caliber Beretta was stolen from the shop, records show.

On Monday, James returned to the business then fired several rounds at the back of the property after she was told to leave, according to authorities.

She left the scene on a yellow bike but was found nearby at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway, the report said.

Deputies said James had a gun in her possession when she was taken into custody.

She was arrested on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm in public, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.