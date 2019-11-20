Law enforcement launch Operation Safe Holiday in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Law enforcement agencies across Orange County were at the Mall at Millenia on Wednesday to launch their annual Operation Safe Holiday program.

For the 11th straight year, deputies and officers have increased patrols around shopping centers and malls in an effort to reduce theft.

“Our specific focus will be on shopping areas and retail centers because we know that our criminals (target) those areas especially in the holidays,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

As part of the program, shoppers are also asked to lock vehicles, keep valuables out of sight and speak up they see anything suspicious.

"Our citizens are the key to make sure that they report suspicious activity, so that we can act on that quickly," Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Shoppers can expect to see law enforcement in marked and unmarked vehicles, as well as on motorcycles, bicycles and horseback around busy shopping areas.

During Wedesday's announcement, a warning was also issued to anyone thinking of targeting holiday shoppers.

“We will bring you to justice and you will spend the holidays behind bars if you’re committing crimes, especially in these shopping areas,” Mina said.