Volusia teacher shortage causing school district to assign teachers to subjects outside their certification

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a parent complained their daughter’s Pine Ridge High School teacher wasn’t certified to teach Algebra One News 6 discovered that it’s common practice for teachers to teach other subjects without certification as long as the school board approves it.

The parent said her daughter was failing because the teacher wasn’t certified to teach the subject.

School district officials said that the teacher in question has since been let go but for other reasons and it is currently working to find a permanent replacement.

The reason a teacher would be approved by the school board to instruct a course they not certified in is due to staffing shortages, district officials said.

“When we start the school year and we don’t have enough teachers to go into every classroom, we have to look for alternatives,” said Elizabeth Albert, president of Volusia United Educators.

Albert said to fill these empty spots, the school board can either put certified teachers who aren’t credentialed in that out of field class or hire long-term substitutes. Currently, Albert said Volusia Couty has 55 instructional vacancies across the district.

"We need folks with specialized credentials to serve our students. And it is very, very difficult to attract folks to Volusia County when the surrounding counties are doing a better job of paying folks," she said.

The Volusia County School District will welcome a new superintendent in December.

Albert said she is looking forward to working with the new superintendent and hopes it’ll bring positive changes to the classrooms.

“Being able to pay our teachers and our support staff appropriately, a professional wage so that we can retain teachers and we could compete with these other districts that surround us and we could get highly skilled, highly qualified folks in every classroom because that’s the goal.”