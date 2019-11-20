‘We can’t stop stick this:’ Video shows man accused of stealing front end loader

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man stole a front end loader from a business and nearly hit a vehicle as he was operating it, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said a witness called 911 around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he saw a man, later identified as Isaac Butts, place a jacket on top of a barbed wire fence and then jumped it to enter the business’ lot.

An officer said he saw Butts operating the front end loader away from the lot and onto Madison Avenue, records show.

Three people in a nearby vehicle said the front end loader nearly hit them, causing the driver to swerve to avoid a crash, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said a gate was also broken during the crime.

Body camera video shows officers investigating the incident and taking Butts into custody.

“We can’t stop stick this,” one officer said after arriving at the scene.

The front end loader is valued at $250,000, records show.

Butts was arrested on charges of unarmed burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.