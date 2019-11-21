3 dogs rescued from fire in Orange County
One person was injured in fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three dogs were rescued in a mobile home fire in Orange County around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Unfortunately, investigators said three dogs were killed in the fire.
The fire happened on the 7500 block of Sabre street.
This is just west of Goldenrod Road and a couple of blocks north of Hoffner Avenue.
One person was injured in the fire, according to investigators.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
