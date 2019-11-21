60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

60ºF

News

3 dogs rescued from fire in Orange County

One person was injured in fire

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three dogs were rescued in a mobile home fire in Orange County around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Unfortunately, investigators said three dogs were killed in the fire.

The fire happened on the 7500 block of Sabre street.

This is just west of Goldenrod Road and a couple of blocks north of Hoffner Avenue.

One person was injured in the fire, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon Jankowski

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.