3 dogs rescued from fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three dogs were rescued in a mobile home fire in Orange County around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Unfortunately, investigators said three dogs were killed in the fire.

The fire happened on the 7500 block of Sabre street.

This is just west of Goldenrod Road and a couple of blocks north of Hoffner Avenue.

One person was injured in the fire, according to investigators.

