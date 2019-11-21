Council members approve plan to pave way for new hotel

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Satellite Beach City Council members voted 4-to-1 on Wednesday night to approve a conceptual plan to pave the way for the construction of a new hotel.

Community members and homeowners packed into the city council chambers for a nearly hour public hearing on the matter before council members voted.

A Tennessee-based developer’s conceptual plan would transform 27 acres of land to make way for an upscale hotel. The property is located at the corner State Road A1A and Sheerwater Parkway.

This area once served as home for military housing for families stationed at Patrick Air Force Base.

The proposed development was under discussion after council members approved the measure in a 4-to-2 vote at the last council meeting on Nov 6th.

The eight-story hotel would have 222 units, three condo buildings, 72 single-family homes and an elevated bridge that would cross A1A into the Hightower Park beach area.

Some attendees spoke out about the impact on turtle nests and the trash that would litter the beach. Others leveled concerns about traffic and congestion.

The homes that once occupied the land were demolished last year and formally housed Patrick Air Force base families and were vacant for years.

The resolution passed but will still have to go through various approval phases at upcoming city council meetings.