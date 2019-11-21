ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man was in a parking lot at an apartment complex on Waterway Court around 5:30 a.m. when two men approached him. One of the men brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s valuables, records show.

When the victim said he didn’t have anything valuable, deputies said the men forced him to get into his car and drive to the BB&T bank on Michigan Street and Orange Avenue to withdraw cash from the ATM.

While at the bank, there was a struggle and the two culprits ran away, records show.

It’s unclear if any money was taken from the victim.

Deputies said two men matching the description of the robbers were seen on Bradley Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Authorities Thursday evening released a video of a person of interest in the crime.

The video, timestamped 6:35 a.m., shows a man attempting to open a Toyota parked in a carport.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).