More than 97,000 pounds of salad products containing meat recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Missa Bay, LLC, has recalled approximately 97,272 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because of possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The affected products were produced from Oct. 14-16 and bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Missa Bay salad recall list

The salad products were distributed in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The infected product was found by the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad and found E. coli. All products with the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For questions, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

For more information, click here.